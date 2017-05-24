Baku Olympic Stadium named best in the world

The World Congress of Stadiums-2017 was held in the capital of Qatar Doha.

As a result of the event, the best arenas of the world were named in various nominations.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to haqqin.az that the Baku Olympic Stadium is named "The best new stadium in the world".

In this regard, the companies that participated in the construction of the Baku arena - Tekfen Construction and Heerim Architects and Planners - were noted.

The jury that determined the winners included well-known experts in the world of construction - Philip Herpel, Mark Fenwick and Chris Dayt.

The 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium was put into operation for the European Games-2015. It hosted closing ceremonies and opening ceremonies, as well as athletics competitions of the European and Islamic Games that ended on May 22.

In addition, the stadium hosted a number of matches of the Azerbaijani national football team.

News.Az

