Baku police detain man suspected of stealing metal fences, crosses from cemetery

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man suspected of stealing metal fences and crosses from a cemetery in Baku has been detained, the Interior Ministry’s press service told APA on Wednesday.

Baku police have taken all necessary investigative actions after some news portals, without verification, spread preconceived information about the alleged destruction of graves and theft of metal fences in a Christian cemetery in the city.

The investigation revealed that only two citizens appealed to the police with such a complaint in March this year, according to the ministry’s press service.

In their appeals to the Sabunchu district police department, citizens Dmitry Shingin and Oleg Guryanov claimed that metal fences around the graves and crosses over them were stolen in a cemetery in Baku’s Balakhani settlement.



In a prompt operation, police detained a suspect named Humbat Karimov, who has previously been in prison.



During the inspection of his house in Balakhani village, police found a number of iron fences and metal boards stolen from the cemetery. The suspect confessed to having stolen them for sale.

The Sabunchi district police department has opened a criminal case over the theft. The investigation is continuing.

The Sabunchu district police department added that religious and cultural monuments of any religion, including cemeteries, are repaired at public expenses whenever necessary and are protected by interior bodies.

News.Az

News.Az