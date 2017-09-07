Baku residents share their opinions about perfect marriage age for men and women - SURVEY

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents the results of the survey conducted in Baku city within the dates of April 19 – May 1.

Marriage is one of the most difficult and responsible decisions that a person has to make. One of the key factors in this decision-making process is the age of the decision-maker. In majority of the countriesthe marriage age is considered 18. That is, any person of this age can apply to relevant state agency for the marriage. Yet it does not mean that 18 year-old young man can take such a responsibility as marriage. But what is the opinion of Baku residents regarding the perfect marriage age for men? What is the perfect age for men to get married?

The answers of the surveyed capital residents are more or less similar. Female respondents consider 27 as a perfect age for men to get married, while male respondents would like this age to be a little bit younger – 26.

The average result of the survey covering all the age groups regarding the perfect age for men to get married is 27.

The survey was conducted on the dates of April 19-May 1, among 400 respondents in Baku city via the phone. Error size of the survey results is maximum 4, 9%.

