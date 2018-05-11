Baku responds to the statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Policy of Sargsyan's regime is the main reason behind the current crisis in Armenia."

"Previously an unheard element of Sargsyan's regime, this person is now trying to show extra activity probably to get a post with the new political government of Armenia. He is still unaware of the fact that the policy of Sargsyan's regime he worked on, including its aggression against Azerbaijan and continuation of occupation is the main reason behind the current crisis in Armenia. If the new Armenian government continues the policy of the previous regime, they will be doomed to the same fate," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said commenting on the statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokesman.

"National Leader Heydar Aliyev prevented Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan stepped into a new stage of development. Today Azerbaijan is a leading country in the region owing to the successful model of governing applied under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

News.Az

News.Az