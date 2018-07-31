Baku says agreement reached on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in New York

An agreement was reached on another meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told APA.

Hajiyev was commenting on his Armenian counterpart Tigran Balayan’s remarks that “there is no concrete agreement on another ministerial meeting.”

Hajiyev said that the possibility of another meeting before this one is currently being considered.

“An agreement was reached on a ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. The possibility of another meeting before the planned one in New York is also being considered. As for Tigran Balayan’s remarks, probably he is not aware of these issues,” the spokesman added.

