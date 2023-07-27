Baku says Armenia’s dispatch of so-called “humanitarian cargo” to sovereign territories of Azerbaijan without consent is another provocation

Armenia’s dispatch of a convoy under the guise of "humanitarian cargo" to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan without agreement with the latter is yet another provocation against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The remarks were made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in response to the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the attempt to send cargo to Azerbaijani territories, News.Az reports.

The ministry stated that encouragement of this provocation at the level of the state and Armenian prime minister is unacceptable.

"This provocation once again demonstrates that Armenia's claims about the ‘tense humanitarian situation in the region’ are nothing but the intention of this country to continue illegal activities, to create tension by unjustified political manipulations,” said the ministry.

“Instead of accusing Azerbaijan of attempts at the so-called ‘genocide’, the Armenian side should apologize for the forced deportation of Azerbaijanis from the territory of Armenia, facts of massacres while expelling people from their homes, crimes against humanity, including genocide, as a result of aggression and occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, the policy of ethnic cleansing and other committed acts.

If Armenia is really interested in peace and stability in the region, including supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan not only in words but also in deeds, it should refrain from such provocative steps, support the use of the ‘Aghdam-Khankandi’ road proposed by the Azerbaijani side and other alternative roads to meet the needs of Armenian residents. The Armenian side should also not hinder Azerbaijan's efforts to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin,” the Foreign Ministry added.

