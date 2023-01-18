Baku says over 640 vehicles freely passed along Lachin road since December 12

Only between 12 December 2022 and 15 January 2023, a total of 644 vehicles have passed along the Lachin road without hindrance, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

In response to false claims expressed by Austria’s foreign minister, the spokesman reiterated that the Lachin road is open and freedom of movement is ensured.

“Only between 12 December 2022 & 15 January 2023 644 vehicles of ICRC, the Russian peacekeeping contingent, & local Armenian residents passed in both directions. Claims about the “blockade” have no grounds,” Hajizada stated.

