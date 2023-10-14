Baku says PACE’s recent resolution and recommendation embolden Armenian revanchism against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Resolution 2517 (2023) and Recommendation 2260 (2023) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) dated 12 October 2023, while clearly contradicting core decisions and documents of the Council of Europe, which reaffirm commitments to the norms and principles of international law, especially on respect to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member States within their internationally recognized borders, embolden Armenian aggression and revanchism against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Saturday, News.Az reports.

“Distorted presentation of the events leading to the local 24-hour counter-terrorism measures, and disregard of Azerbaijan’s respect to humanitarian law and necessary precautions to avoid any violation of the human rights of the local civilian residents of Armenian origin, that were positively assessed by two UN missions to the region and the UNHCR in Armenia confirming the absence of any use of violence by Azerbaijan, demonstrates long-lasting predisposition against Azerbaijan within the PACE,” the ministry noted.

News.Az