Baku says Yerevan’s absurd allegations on border checkpoint on Lachin road are groundless

+ ↺ − 16 px

The absurd allegations voiced by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ani Badalyan, regarding the establishment by Azerbaijan of a border-control checkpoint on the Lachin road are groundless, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports.

"In response to the question of Radio Liberty, absurd claims made by Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on the establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin road, presence of the armed forces of Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan and keeping 8 villages still under occupation have no basis and we strongly reject them,” the ministry said.

The ministry stated that the legitimate decision and step of Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint in its sovereign territory comply with all the principles and norms of international law. "Armenia's interference in this decision of Azerbaijan is unacceptable."

"Apparently, the Armenian side, commenting on the protests on the Lachin road, has forgotten that these protests directed against the use of the Lachin road for illegal activities and military provocations, as well as Armenia still does not refrain to misinterpret the provisional decision of the International Court of Justice," said the ministry.

"Failure of the Armenian side to digest the Court's decision rejecting the two main claims of Armenia on the so-called organization of the protests of eco-activists on the Khankandi-Lachin road by the government of Azerbaijan, and on the so-called obstructions of the supply of gas and utilities (electricity, internet etc.) is regretful," the ministry added.

The ministry emphasized that unfortunately, the Armenian side has refused its obligations on the landmine threats against Azerbaijan continuing over the past 30 years.

"The Court’s last hearings on the landmines issue once again showed that Armenia's reports to international organizations that Armenia does not produce or plant landmines are based on lies. At the same time, it is completely wrong to present the decision of the Court on holding on the decision on the merits in the landmine issue as a rejection of the issue by the Court. It is clear that this interim decision does not exempt Armenia from violations of obligations such as planting landmines and booby traps in the territories of Azerbaijan, the transportation of 2021 production landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan by abusing the Lachin road, and the failure to provide proper landmine maps.

In general, it is absurd that Armenia who waged military aggression against internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, destroyed hundreds of occupied cities and villages, carried out ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, expelled hundreds of thousands of people from their native lands, and who didn’t fulfill UN Security Council’s 4 resolutions, accuses Azerbaijan of aggression, “ethnic cleansing” and occupation of Armenian villages," said the ministry.

"According to Armenia’s commitment taken upon by signing the Trilateral Statement, instead of liberating Karki village of Sadarak district of Nakhchivan, as well as Barkhudarli, Baghanis Ayrim, Gizil Hajili, Yukhari Askipara, Ashaghi Askipara, Kheyrimli villages of Gazakh, Armenia’s questioning belonging of these villages to Azerbaijan demonstrates that this country has not yet abandoned its territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

Ignoring the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan linking defeat in the war with the fifth column in Armenia, confirming that the war was conducted by the armed forces of Armenia, subordination of entire military command to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as well as the confessions of Armenia's political and military leadership on that the forces have not yet been withdrawn from the territories of Azerbaijan, statement of the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia including that Armenia does not have armed forces in Azerbaijan is an indicator that the foreign policy of this country is fed with lies. The conduct of criminal cases by the law enforcement agencies of Armenia against those who have long been presented as servicemen of the so-called regime is clear proof of the subordination of these servicemen to Armenia," the ministry noted.

A"zerbaijan once again calls on Armenia to abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan. Ensuring peace and stability in the region depends on Armenia's respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” the ministry concluded.

News.Az