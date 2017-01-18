Yandex metrika counter

Baku schoolboy defeats Armenian peer by 10 points to nil

Baku schoolboy defeats Armenian peer by 10 points to nil

Rahim Ismayilov, a third-grader at Baku City School 167, has won the gold medal of an international Karate tournament in Georgian city of Batumi after defeating his Armenian peer with a score of 10:0.

The Baku Education Office told APA that Rahim had achieved promising results in previous tournaments as well by winning the 8th World Cup in Ukraine, the bronze medal of a world championship in Iran, and the bronze medal of the 7th World Cup in Turkey.

Rahim has also been successful in domestic tournaments; he is the runner-up of an Azerbaijan championship held in Ismayilli and the winner of a republic-wide tournament among clubs dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.  

Rahim has been practicing Shotokan Karate in “Əlincə” sports club since 2014.

