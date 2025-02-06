Baku sends note to Moscow on terminating “Russian House” operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sent a note verbale to Russia on terminating the operations of “Russian House” in Baku, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

"The activities of such organizations in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are regulated in accordance with national legislation, the principle of reciprocity between countries, and the requirements of agreements reached on a bilateral basis," Hajizada said in a statement in response to local media reports on the decision to suspend the activities of Russia’s “Rossotrudnichestvo” agency, News.Az reports.

The spokesman stated: "After the Russian side was informed that the Russian Information and Cultural Center – “Russian House,” the representative office of “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Azerbaijan, did not have registration as a legal entity and the organization has been seriously violating Azerbaijani legislation, a note verbale was sent to the Russian side on February 3, 2025, terminating the activities of “Russian House”."

"Thus, based on the decision of Azerbaijani side to terminate the activities of the “Russian House” in our country, it is expected that the Russian side will take appropriate measures in this direction," he added.

News.Az