Baku slams German foreign minister’s groundless remarks

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday commented on the groundless remarks voiced by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“These are all the product of false Armenian propaganda,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said in his response to the top German diplomat.

“Azerbaijan has already proposed to Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to get what they need to live. Repeated rejection of Azerbaijan’s goodwill demonstrates that all the voiced allegations have no ground,” the spokesman said on X.

