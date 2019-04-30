Baku to host 18th Caspian Int’l Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition, TransCaspian/Translogistica 2019, will be held from the 11th to the 13th of June in the Baku Expo Center.

The exhibition is one of the leading transport events in the Caspian region, gathering on its site both key state transport structures and commercial organisations in the area of railway, commercial transport and transport & logistics services. Every year, new products and the achievements of the industry are demonstrated at the exhibition, and important meetings with key industry officials are held, contracts are concluded.

This year, TransCaspian/Translogistica will present the latest products and services from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and a number of other countries. Along with commercial companies, the exhibition will also include state transport structures, such as CJSC Azerbaijan Railways, Baku International Sea Trade Port, State Road Transport Service, Azerbaijan State Motor Road Agency and the State Maritime Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus will take part in the exhibition for the first time.

Participants will present a wide range of products and services in the field of transport: new developments in railway brake systems, equipment for all types of freight and passenger cars, locomotives, motor-car rolling stock, high-speed trains and subway trains, shipping services, passenger transportation and transportation of all types of goods, and design and maintenance of escalators and escalator hubs. Aztech & Tegeta Motors will present Bridgestone and Shell products for commercial vehicles. For the first time BelOMO holding will take part in the exhibition. The exhibition will also include an outdoor area, where a number of companies will demonstrate their latest innovations and achievements in the area of transport.

The exhibition will be accompanied with a programme of additional events. Thus, the organisers have created a business platform for B2B meetings, where representatives of local and foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet each other face to face to discuss cooperation and partnership.

As part of the exhibition, there is also a plan to organise a conference on the theme Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The conference will be an excellent opportunity for leading industry experts to discuss development prospects for and ways to optimise the international transport routes, including the role of Azerbaijan in international trade.

Thus, the TransCaspian 2019 exhibition will create an excellent opportunity for expanding and establishing effective and mutually beneficial contacts, entering into promising agreements, exchanging experience and evaluating the market.

TransCaspian/Translogistica will be held alongside the 9th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Road & Traffic 2019.

The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission TRACECA, National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organiser of TransCaspian/Translogistica is Caspian Event Organisers. All detailed information, as well as an electronic invitation card for the exhibition is available on the website: www.transcaspian.az.

News.Az

