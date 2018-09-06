Baku to host 1st International Advertising and Printing Exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

AdPrint - 1st Azerbaijan International Advertising and Printing Exhibition will be held in Baku from September 20 to 22. Organized by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO), the event will be held in conjunction with the Gift&Promo Fair exhibition at Boulevard Hotel Baku.

AdPrint is the only event in the region to cover the entire range of advertising services, bringing together both local and international companies, AzerTag reports. Different companies from Azerbaijan, Russia, Japan and other countries will take part in the exhibition where they will present scanners, Flexi Capture software, IT technologies, office equipment, typographic and printing services, all kinds of equipment and peripherals for digital, textile, large format and 3D printing, etc.

The exhibition will feature stand installation, textile equipment, souvenirs, POS and advertising materials, as well as promotional products, professional printing equipment (offset, digital, pre-press, post-press, etc.), consumables and many more. During the AdPrint exhibition, local companies will represent world-famous brands from China, Germany, Italy and Turkey.

A workshop will be organized within the framework of the exhibition’s business program, which will allow the participants to establish business contacts and to assert themselves in direct negotiations without intermediaries.

The exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for visitors to explore the latest trends and to learn more about the achievements in this very unique field. AdPrint is an ideal platform for presenting the products and services of advertising companies that offer the most original ideas and are involved in the production and sale of the latest technological equipment for advertising and printed products.

The AdPrint exhibition will serve as the most effective tool for attracting new partners and conducting market research; it will be a unique venue where innovative products and services in the field of advertising and print production will be showcased. All detailed information and an invitation ticket for the exhibition are available on the official website www.adprint.az.

News.Az

