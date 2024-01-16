Baku to host 2nd International Summer School on Arbitration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Supported by the Organization of Turkic States, Ibn Haldun University of Türkiye, Baku State University and Turkish Arbitration Academy, the 2nd International Summer School on Arbitration will be held in capital Baku from June 24 to 28, 2024.

The participants of the Summer School which will bring together academicians, scientists and lawyers from the Turkic states, will have an opportunity to learn and gain valuable experience in the arbitration field.

The five-day certificate program includes lectures, discussions, and workshops with government and non-government sector representatives.





