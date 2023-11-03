Baku to host 4th Forum of Young Entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Fourth Forum of Young Entrepreneurs will be held at the "Baku SME House" as part of "Global Entrepreneurship Week" on November 17, News.az reports.

The purpose of the event, which will be jointly organized by the Youth Foundation and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), is to inform youth about the available opportunities and state support mechanisms for the promotion of entrepreneurship among young people, as well as the realization of business projects.

The forum is part of a series of events organized within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" marking the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made a great contribution to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

News.Az