Baku to host 4th OIC Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers

Baku will host the fourth OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers on April 18, Trend reports.

About 40 delegations representing OIC countries, youth and sport ministers, chairpersons of state agencies and committees, as well as leading international organizations are expected to take part in the two-day event.

The fourth OIC Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers will be held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports with the joint organization of the OIC, the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation (ICYF-DC) and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

