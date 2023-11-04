Baku to host 5th Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth conference of Labour Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held at the Baku Convention Centre on November 21-23, News.Az reports.

The conferences of OIC Labour Ministers are of particular importance in terms of expanding cooperation and strengthening joint efforts in the fields of labor, employment and social protection among the OIC member countries.

The conference will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial relations among the OIC member countries in addressing important social issues for each country, such as the development of the social sphere of the member countries, including the labor market, employment, eliminating unemployment, reducing poverty, labor migration as well as improving the workforce.

News.Az