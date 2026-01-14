Baku to host Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum is set to take place in Baku in 2026.

The meeting, held between Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), was attended by representatives of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Italian Deposits and Loans Fund, and other officials, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting reviewed potential areas of cooperation with the Italian institutions, focusing on Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities, as well as the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The meeting also discussed the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between AZPROMO and ITA during the upcoming Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum and the Action Plan.

News.Az