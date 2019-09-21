Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host Eastern Partnership E-Infrastructure Conference

Eastern Partnership E-Infrastructure Conference - “EaPConnect E-Infrastructure Conference” (EaPCEC 2020) of the European Union to be held in Baku, Information T

To this end, the first meeting with GEANT delegation is expected to be held in Baku on November 6-7.

Note that EaPConnect E-Infrastructure Conference plays a role of platform for cooperation in the fields of politics and research and supports the establishment of a society in e-infrastructure field among Eastern Partnership region and EU member states.

