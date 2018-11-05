Baku to host exhibition of Portuguese artist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Mission of Portugal and Honorary Consulate in Azerbaijan, the international painting exhibition “Found and findings” of the famous Portugues

The works of Carlos Mota concretize multiple interpretations, as they are intrinsically free. They promote the imagination freedom of the spectator, as they provide various sensations during fruition of the works. A fruition that carries movement, energy, and life, alluding clearly to what is contemporaneity.

His work expresses beyond paint, using painting to express what transcendent his works transmit. Independently of the material, highlight in his work, the multiple, idyllic scenario, conduct the observer into the most intimate he may have within him. It is an open work, which doesn’t contain a concept, but instead, open the mind to infinite interpretations.

Carlos Mota, born in Ponta Delgada, Portugal, graduated in Interior Architecture at CAD - Centre des Arts Décoratifs and Painting at École des Arts D'lxelles in Brussels, Belgium. He currently lives and works in Lisbon, AzerTag reports.

Since 1993, Mota frequently does solo and collective exhibitions both nationally and internationally.

His work has been showcased in both public and private collections in various countries, such as: Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Holland, Denmark, Mexico, USA, Canada and Brazil (he was the ﬁrst contemporary Portuguese and foreign artist to be invited to have a piece in the permanent private collection of the Federal Presidency of Brazil at the Planalto Palace.

From the years 1993 to 2002, his career was brought to life on a ﬁlm called “Soul Adventures” (“Aventuras do Espírito”) by director Teresa Tomé and broadcast on a cultural show on several Portuguese TV channels.

News.Az

News.Az