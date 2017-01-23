Baku to host forum on co-op with Gulf Cooperation Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host a forum devoted to the strategic and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the first half of 2017, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The purpose of the forum is to develop the mutually beneficial cooperation in economy, trade, investment, energy, tourism, agriculture, food security, transport, culture, as well to create and promote joint projects in these spheres.

High-ranking officials of various ministries of the Gulf countries, representatives of private companies, financial institutions and funds are expected to participate in the forum.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the GCC Secretariat signed a Memorandum of Understanding in June 2013.

The Gulf Cooperation Council was formed on May 25, 1981. The GCC mainly aims at cooperation and integration in economy, culture, as well as in the social sphere.

News.Az

News.Az