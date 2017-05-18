Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host Future Shorts festival

Baku will host the Future Shorts festival from on May 23, according to AzerTag.

The screening will be organized as a part of YARAT FreeStyle Program, an open platform for everyone who looks to engage creatively with a broad and diverse audience.

This festival covers 40 countries, 100 cities, 6 continents and offers 1,400 showings per year throughout the world. During its ten years existence, the festival has gained the attention of movie fans over a huge territory from Finland to Mexico. The festival gives an opportunity for professionals and newcomers all over the world to become a part of an international cinematographic community.

