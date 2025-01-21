Baku to host II meeting of chairs of TURKPA parliaments' health committees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting will feature a discussion of the topic “Climate change and health: Responses to the impact of climate change on health in legislation”.The event will be held in the Parliament of Azerbaijan.To note, the I meeting of the mentioned committees was held on September 17, 2020.The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

