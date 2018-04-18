Baku to host second version of IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second edition of the Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival aimed to promote the values of the intercultural dialogue and tolerance will be held from 2 to 17 May in Baku.

The festival will be organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan, celebrating its 10th anniversary in Baku, in partnership with the Embassies of EU Member States, the Embassies of Switzerland, Norway, Brazil, Costa Rica, Israel, Peru, Moldova, Mexico, the United States and Argentina and United Cultures on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights.

Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival presents a dense calendar of events: musical performances, master classes, a theatre exhibition, film screenings, debates and discussions with internationally acclaimed film directors and musicians, who will join the Imagine Euro Tolerance Festival.

Particularly relevant is the cinema section. More than 40 documentary films on the theme of tolerance and diversity will be presented during the festival, AzerTag reports.

Film screenings will be complemented with discussions and debates on various social issues with the participation of local and international film professionals. The initiative is supported by The Landmark, Park Cinema, “Yarat” Contemporary Art Center, in collaboration with Azerbaijan National Culture and Art University, Cinex Production, ADA University, Baku Music Academy, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, ADO Theatre – Collective, and Azerbaijan University of Languages.

News.Az

