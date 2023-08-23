Baku urges Canada to avoid provocative steps and respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday once again demanded that Canada refrain from provocative steps and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In his statement, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, strongly condemned Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly voicing allegations in reference to the Garabagh region targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the event of the Armenian community, News.Az reports.

“This is not the first time the Canadian Foreign Minister issues one-sided statements supporting separatism and revanchist forces in the region, expressing pro-Armenian sentiments,” Hajizada said.

“Groundless statements against Azerbaijan by the Foreign Minister of Canada, who failed to issue any statement condemning the violation of human rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis and the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan for almost thirty years, supporting the negotiation process or expressing support for the fulfillment of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is a clear example of biased approach demonstrated by Canada,” he added.

The spokesman stressed that such statements of Canada do nothing to serve the peace and stability in the region, and are unacceptable.

“We once again demand from Canada to refrain from such provocative steps and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. If Canada genuinely aims for the establishment of sustainable peace in the region, it must act in line with the norms and principles of international law. Doing the opposite is nothing but harming the process of establishing peace in the region,” Hajizada concluded.

News.Az