Baku won't join sanctions against Russia, Iran, Turkey

Azerbaijan will not join the West's sanctions and agreements targeting Russia, Iran, and Turkey, although the country is under pressure to.

"Azerbaijan is not joining the campaigns and sanctions of the West and does not allow its territory to be used as a staging ground for other countries. Azerbaijan is not participating in projects, sanctions, or agreements against the friendly nations of Russia, Iran, and Turkey. But we've been subjected to pressure with regard to this issue, and it continues," Ali Hasanov, the Azerbaijani presidential aide for political and social affairs wrote on Facebook, Interfax reports.

