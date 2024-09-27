Baku, Yerevan agree to intensify efforts towards finalizing peace deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting took place under the initiative and with participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.According to the statement, the parties agreed to put additional efforts towards concluding the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations in the shortest possible period.“The Azerbaijani and Armenian sides expressed their gratitude to the Secretary of State for organizing the meeting,” the statement said.

