Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport operates on schedule despite weather conditions

Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate as usual, despite the strong wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula, Head of the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC Pasha Kasamanski told Trend.

"There are no changes in the schedule. The airport continues to operate as usual and on schedule," Kasamanski said.

A strong north-west wind is blowing in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula today, on August 5.

News.Az

