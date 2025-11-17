Bangladesh ex-leader Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Bangladesh's former prime minister has been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in connection with her crackdown on student-led protests, which ultimately led to her ousting.
Sheikh Hasina was found guilty of allowing lethal force to be used against protesters, 1,400 of whom died during the unrest last year, News.Az reports citing BBC.
Hasina was tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh, having been exiled in India since she was forced from power in July 2024.
Prosecutors accused her of being behind hundreds of killings during the protests and families of those killed or injured called for tough penalties. Hasina has denied all charges, calling the trial "biased and politically motivated".