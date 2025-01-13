Barcelona clinch 15th Spanish Super Cup title with 5-2 win over Real Madrid

FC Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup in El Clasico. Photo: Getty Images

Barcelona triumphed 5-2 over Real Madrid on Sunday to claim their 15th Spanish Super Cup title at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid took an early lead with Kylian Mbappe’s goal in the 5th minute, News.Az reports.However, Barcelona responded in spectacular fashion, ending the first half with a commanding 4-1 advantage, thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal (22'), Robert Lewandowski (36' penalty), Raphinha (39'), and Alejandro Balde (45+10').Barcelona continued their dominance in the second half, with Raphinha adding a fifth goal in the 48th minute to make it 5-1. Real Madrid’s hopes were further dashed when Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off in the 56th minute.Rodrygo’s free-kick in the 60th minute reduced the deficit to 5-2, but it was not enough to stop Barcelona from securing the win under manager Hansi Flick.

