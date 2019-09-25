Bashkan of Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia awarded with “Friend of Azerbaijan” Golden Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moldova, Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlah was awarded the Friend of Azerbaijan Golden Order, established by My Azerbaijan International Magazine.

The Golden Order was presented to Irina Vlah at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova by Chief Editor of My Azerbaijan International Magazine Emil Nasirli and Honorary Chairman of My Azerbaijan International Magazine Aurelia Grigoriu, AzerTag reports.

Chief Editor Emil Nasirli noted that the ties between Azerbaijan and Gagauzia have a long history based on sincere relations. Emil Nasirli added that these ties were laid as far back as in the days of the late President of Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev.

“In subsequent years, our relationship has expanded even more. Today, Azerbaijan and Gagauzia are closely cooperating in economic, educational and cultural spheres. In addition, we should note social projects carried out by the leaders of Azerbaijan in Gagauzia,” Emil Nasirli said.

Alternatively, Emil Nasirli noted that the Azerbaijani diaspora has very good relations with the leaders of the Republic of Moldova and Gagauzia: “With the support of the Azerbaijani diaspora, Gagauzia has repeatedly hosted creative teams from Azerbaijan with full halls of cultural houses. The cordial atmosphere that is inherent in these meetings speaks of our long-standing fraternal ties and the common history of past centuries. Our people are very grateful to the fraternal Gagauz people and, as a sign of many years of friendship and support, established a bust of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the Walk of Fame of Gagauzia.

The magazine’s staff is very pleased that you have been awarded the Friend of Azerbaijan Golden Order, and greatly appreciates your efforts to strengthen the Azerbaijani-Gagauz friendship,” Emil Nasirli said.

Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlah, who was awarded for mutually beneficial activities in the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gagauzia and for cooperation in the economic, political, humanitarian, scientific and cultural fields, thanked the Editorial Council and the staff of My Azerbaijan International Magazine for awarding this order.

Bashkan of the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia Irina Vlakh emphasized that the joint projects carried out by Azerbaijan and Gagauzia serve to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

News.Az

