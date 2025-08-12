Bayer Leverkusen sign Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of 21-year-old Dutch youth international Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar for a reported €12 million, including bonuses.

Poku has agreed to a five-year contract running until 2030, joining the Bundesliga side as they bolster their attacking options after the departure of Florian Wirtz, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Poku becomes Leverkusen’s latest attacking player to join the club this summer after Malik Tillman (€35m), Ibrahim Maza (€12m), Christian Kofane (€5.25m) and Farid Alfa-Ruprecht (€1.3m). Erik ten Hag has fielded an attacking three during pre-season and Poku is expected to play on the right-flank, a position that was occupied by Jeremie Frimpong – who switched to Liverpool – last season.

Simon Rolfes has high praise for Poku, stating the 21-year-old is an “excellent wing player who will add a special touch to our attack with his speed and dribbling ability. He is tricky and assertive, and with his pace and dynamism, Ernest expands our footballing options enormously.”

Born in Hamburg, Poku holds Dutch and Ghanaian citizenship and during his time at Alkmaar, has scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 79 games across all competitions – 10 appearances of which came in the Europa League last season.

