Baykar and Azerbaijan's MoD signed protocol on joint UAV production

A goodwill protocol on the joint production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan was signed between Türkiye's company Baykar and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Baykar company said, News.az reports.

Noted that the protocol was signed by Haluk Bayraktar, the general manager of Baykar, and Agil Gurbanov, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan.

News.Az