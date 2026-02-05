Bayramov: Azerbaijan does not recognize Taiwan’s independence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan firmly supports the “One China” principle and does not recognize the independence of Taiwan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

“Azerbaijan does not recognize the independence of Taiwan. We were among the first countries to condemn the so-called elections held in Taiwan in January 2024. Azerbaijan unequivocally supports the ‘One China’ principle,” Bayramov said in an interview with Global Times, News.Az reports.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s stance on the Taiwan issue remains clear, consistent, and firmly based on the principles of international law.

He noted that provocations, unilateral actions, or attempts to change the status quo through external interference increase the risk of confrontation and weaken trust in international relations.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s support for China on the Taiwan issue reflects the country’s broader commitment to international law, the sovereign equality of states, and the mutual trust that forms the foundation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

