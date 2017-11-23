Bear leaves Siberian hunter barehanded as wild predator runs off with two guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 57-year old hunter is now facing a fine and may forfeit his right to buy and use guns for a year.

Police in the Irkutsk Region, in Siberia’s east, have launched an investigation after a bear allegedly stole two guns from a local hunter in a remote area of the taiga, the press service of the regional Interior Ministry said on Thursday, according to TASS.

"According to the individual, on November 16 he was hunting miles away from the nearest village and decided to stay at a forest cabin. He left his belongings in the cabin and went to get some water. Upon his return, he heard some suspicious sounds and spotted a bear. To avoid an encounter with the animal, the hunter scurried off into the woods where he hid for several hours," the press service said.

When the 57-year old man returned to the cabin, his bag with two guns was gone.

The hunter went to look for his guns in the taiga for several days and returned empty-handed. This then prompted him to contact the police.

The police arrived at the cabin and examined the surrounding area, but a heavy snowfall covered the bear’s tracks, the press service said.

News.Az

News.Az