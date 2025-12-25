Beijing values Azerbaijan’s active role in global affairs, says Chinese Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

China supports Azerbaijan’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its active participation in international initiatives, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at her annual press conference in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“China supports Azerbaijan’s accession to the SCO, welcomes Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and highly values its active participation in international affairs. China is ready to further strengthen multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and safeguard the common interests of Global South countries,” she said. Lu added that China and Azerbaijan closely cooperate and support each other on international platforms such as the SCO and the United Nations.

The ambassador also highlighted strong momentum in economic and trade cooperation. She said that from January to October 2025, China–Azerbaijan trade turnover reached $2.44 billion, an increase of 21.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

“It is expected that annual trade turnover will once again reach a historic high. This will mark the third consecutive year of record growth. China remains Azerbaijan’s largest source of imports and its fourth-largest trading partner,” Lu noted.

She emphasized that practical cooperation between the two countries continues to yield real and substantive results in both economic and humanitarian fields.

News.Az