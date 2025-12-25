Ambassador: 2025 was a productive year for China–Azerbaijan ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 has been a productive year for China–Azerbaijan relations, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said during her annual press conference in Baku on Thursday.

She praised the contribution of media representatives over the past year to the development of bilateral ties and the strengthening of friendship between the two countries, News.Az reports.

“2025 will be remembered as a productive year for China–Azerbaijan relations,” Lu said. “Under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Ilham Aliyev, the quality of our relations has improved comprehensively, and the pace of development has accelerated. Bilateral relations have reached their highest level in history—as a comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Lu noted that political mutual trust between the two countries has strengthened, practical cooperation has produced remarkable results, and humanitarian exchanges have deepened.

The ambassador emphasized that presidential diplomacy has been a key driver of the relationship. “Mutual contacts between our leaders this year have taken bilateral relations to a new stage,” she said. “During President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China in April, important agreements were reached with President Xi Jinping to deepen cooperation across various fields. The heads of state signed a Joint Declaration establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership and witnessed the signing of 20 documents. This has opened a new chapter in China–Azerbaijan relations.”

Lu added that cooperation will continue in the future to further expand bilateral ties.

News.Az