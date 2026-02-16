Belarus, Karabakh University discuss education cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus’ Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, has visited Karabakh University during an official trip to the city of Khankendi.

During the visit, Ambassador Pinevich met with the university’s rector, Shahin Bayramov. The discussions focused on potential academic cooperation between Karabakh University and higher education institutions in Belarus, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Officials explored opportunities for joint educational programs, student exchanges, and broader academic partnerships aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries in the field of higher education.

