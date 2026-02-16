Yandex metrika counter

Belarus, Karabakh University discuss education cooperation

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Belarus, Karabakh University discuss education cooperation
Photo: The Karabakh University

Belarus’ Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich, has visited Karabakh University during an official trip to the city of Khankendi.

During the visit, Ambassador Pinevich met with the university’s rector, Shahin Bayramov. The discussions focused on potential academic cooperation between Karabakh University and higher education institutions in Belarus, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Officials explored opportunities for joint educational programs, student exchanges, and broader academic partnerships aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries in the field of higher education.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      