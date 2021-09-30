Belarus president calls Azerbaijan ‘strategic partner, brotherly state’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Belarus, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he received credentials of the newly-appointed Azerbaijani ambassador Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, BelTA reports.

“Azerbaijan has been our strategic partner, a brotherly state that has consistently and selflessly supported Belarus,” Lukashenko stressed.

On behalf of the country and on his own behalf, the president expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani people and his friend Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev for their trust and reliability.

News.Az