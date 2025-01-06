+ ↺ − 16 px

The court of the Belgian city of Liege will hold a session to consider whether President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen has legal immunity against charges on corruption when procuring COVID-19 vaccines to the amount over 35 bln euro, Frederic Baldan, the plaintiff, said.

"The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor that should investigate acts of corruption in EU institutions but which is de facto acting to defend von der Leyen now. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office sent an address to the court, stating that von der Leyen has the immunity against court prosecution on charges of corruption when buying COVID-19 vaccines that did not pass clinical trials," Baldan said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He expressed confidence that the EC President cannot have such immunity because she was "far beyond her authority."Von der Leyen is charged with entering into a procurement contract for vaccines with trials not yet completed via SMS correspondence with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla without prior agreement with EU countries.

News.Az