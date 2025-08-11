Belgorod resident alleges Russian warplane bombed civilian area

+ ↺ − 16 px

A resident of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast voiced shock after what appears to be a Russian warplane dropped a bomb on a civilian property, according to an alleged intercepted phone call released by Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) on August 10.

In the recording, a woman describes a “huge explosion” at 5 a.m. and says Russian planes, detected on radar, dropped the bomb over a vegetable garden to avoid being hit. She questions why military aircraft would fly over populated areas. No injuries were mentioned, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The authenticity of the audio has not been independently verified.

Such incidents of Russian munitions accidentally hitting Russian territory have been reported repeatedly throughout the Ukraine conflict. The Washington Post noted nearly 40 cases of Russian aircraft dropping glide bombs on domestic targets from April 2023 to April 2024.

One notable event in April 2023 created a massive crater in downtown Belgorod. Other incidents include a January 2024 smart bomb found in a Belgorod village and an emergency munition release injuring four people in nearby Voronezh Oblast.

Belgorod Oblast, bordering Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk regions, remains a frontline area heavily affected by the ongoing conflict. The city of Belgorod lies just 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the border and has frequently experienced collateral damage amid the war.

