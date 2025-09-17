Beloved Australian news anchor Roger Climpson dies at 93

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roger Climpson, one of Australia’s most recognisable TV and radio personalities, has died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93.

The former Seven News anchor and host of This Is Your Life and Australia’s Most Wanted was remembered as a pioneer of Australian broadcasting, with a career spanning more than four decades, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Climpson began his television journey at Nine in 1956, working as an announcer, weatherman and newsreader before hosting popular programs such as Rendezvous with Roger and The House and Garden Show. He left the network in 1965 after a pay dispute and went on to become one of Seven’s most trusted news presenters, anchoring Seven News Sydney from 1989 to 1994.

He also left a lasting mark on radio, presenting the afternoon shift on Sydney’s 2GB from 1977, while leading Hope Media later in his career.

7NEWS Sydney co-anchor Mark Ferguson paid tribute, recalling Climpson’s kindness:

“For a nervous country kid, Roger was very warm and very welcoming.”

Climpson’s professionalism, warmth and longevity made him a household name, and he remained one of the most respected figures in Australian journalism long after his retirement.

