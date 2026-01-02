Berkshire Hathaway enters post-Buffett era as shares slip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Berkshire Hathaway has quietly entered a new era after Warren Buffett handed over the top job to longtime lieutenant Greg Abel, with shares of the conglomerate drifting lower on Friday.

The transition marks the end of Buffett’s six-decade leadership, during which he transformed Berkshire from a struggling textile company into a global investment powerhouse valued at more than $1 trillion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares showed modest declines following the announcement. Berkshire’s Class B stock fell 1.4% to $495.48, while Class A shares dipped 1.6% to $743,020, even as broader U.S. markets closed higher.

Buffett’s successor takes charge at a challenging time. Berkshire underperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, and the company has struggled to find acquisitions large enough to significantly impact its vast balance sheet. Buffett has previously acknowledged the difficulty of deploying capital at Berkshire’s scale.

In recent years, the conglomerate has trimmed stakes in major holdings such as Apple and Bank of America while building a record cash pile of $381.7 billion as of September 30, raising concerns among some investors about limited deal-making opportunities.

