Biden declares $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine to support its defense against Russian forces, coinciding with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, according to Reuters.

The aid includes the first shipment of a precision-guided glide bomb called the Joint Standoff Weapon, with a range of up to 81 miles (130 km). The medium-range missile gives Ukraine a major upgrade to the weapons it is using to strike Russian forces, allowing the Ukrainians to do it at safer distances.The bomb, capable of striking targets with high accuracy, is to be dropped from fighter jets. Biden will not announce that Washington would let Ukraine use U.S. missiles to hit targets deeper in Russia, a U.S. official said.Supporting Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022, has been a U.S. priority, Biden said in a statement.“That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war,” said Biden, who leaves office in January.The bulk of the new aid, $5.5 billion, is to be allocated before Monday’s end of the U.S. fiscal year, when the funding authority is set to expire. Another $2.4 billion is under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the administration to buy weapons for Ukraine from companies rather than pull them from U.S. stocks.This will provide Ukraine with additional air defense, unmanned aerial systems and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine’s defense industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements, Biden said.Under his plan, the president said, the Defense Department will refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery and more Patriot missiles.Biden ordered the Pentagon to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year.Zelenskyy thanked Biden and the U.S. Congress for the new military aid package, saying Ukraine would use it “in the most efficient and transparent manner”.“I am grateful to the United States for providing the items that are most critical to protecting our people,” Zelenskyy said on X, mentioning the Patriot battery, drones and long-range missiles.To combat Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the U.S. will act to disrupt what Biden called “a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners.”Biden said he will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate efforts of more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine.Before meeting Biden, Zelenskyy sat down with Democratic and Republican lawmakers at the Capitol. He talked with about two dozen senators from both parties for more than an hour, before a separate bipartisan session in the House of Representatives with about a dozen lawmakers.“It was bipartisan, it was positive,” Republican Representative Joe Wilson, a leader of the House Ukraine caucus, told reporters.Congress has approved nearly $175 billion of aid and military assistance for Ukraine and allied nations in the 2-1/2 years since Russia began its full-scale invasion, and many lawmakers say they expect Washington will need to approve more money to help Kyiv within the next several months.

News.Az