Biden to meet S. Korea, Japan leaders to discuss security ahead of Trump summit

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Friday to reinforce diplomatic progress ahead of a potential Trump administration, which many fear could disrupt global alliances, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

The meeting between Washington and two of its closest Asian allies comes as U.S. relations with Beijing are expected to grow more confrontational after Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, given his promises of sharp tariff hikes that could hobble China's economy.North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia to support Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as North Korea's nuclear weapons program and dimming prospects for a peaceful resolution to a decades-long conflict with South Korea are also raising tensions in Asia.The meeting at 2:30 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, brings Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who assumed office in October, together in person for the first time.They are expected to announce the creation of a "secretariat" for the three countries to formalize the relationship and to make sure it's just "not a series of meetings," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One on Thursday.Getting South Korea and Japan to work together is considered one of the diplomatic achievements of Biden's soon-to-end four-year term as president. The two countries have a long history of mutual acrimony stemming from Japan's harsh 1910-1945 colonial rule of Korea.Trump's commitment to the trilateral work has been an open question in the region given the president-elect's "America First" approach, suspicion of U.S. financial and military support for traditional allies and his own diplomatic foray into North Korea during his first four-year term."Transitions have historically been time periods when the DPRK has taken provocative actions, both before and after the transition from one president to a new president," said Sullivan, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "I do not think we can count on a period of quiet with the DPRK."

