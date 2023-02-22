Biden's visit to Kyiv sends an "incredibly powerful signal," Polish president

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv on Monday sends “an incredibly powerful signal, a political and strategic signal” Polish President Andrzej Duda has told CNN, News.az reports citing CNN.

It "sends a signal of the defense of the free world, of the defense of NATO, of the defense of every inch of the territory," Duda said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in Warsaw.

He added this was a significant message to Polish people.

“To Poles, this American signal, this allied signal, not only within NATO, but first of all a signal sent by the greatest superpower in the world, a signal sent by our friend and ally today, is so significant,” Duda said.

