BIMC holds round table dedicated to Holocaust tragedy victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku International Multiculturalism Centre has hosted a round table dedicated to the Holocaust tragedy, AzerTag reports.

First, participants of the event honoured the memory of the Holocaust victims with a minute of silence.

Addressing the event Executive Director of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre Azad Mammadov highlighted that in accordance with the UN General Assembly resolution N 60/7 dated November 1, 2005, International Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place on January 27 every year.

Chief of Department of the Centre Rashad Ilyasov made an address titled “History of the Holocaust tragedy” at the round table.

Scientific worker of the Institute on Human Rights of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Moisey Bekker praised the tradition of remembrance of the Holocaust victims in Azerbaijan. He evaluated it as an indicator of the multiculturalism and tolerance in the country.

Representative of the Mountain Jews community in Azerbaijan Rabby Abraham emphasized that Jews freely wear kippah and permanently celebrate religious holidays in synagogues in the country. He said that it was not possible in certain European countries.

Rabby Abraham underlined that a number of countries must learn example of Azerbaijani multiculturalism model.

Counsellor of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Professor Ayten Gahraman stressed that the Holocaust tragedy took place starting from 1933 in several stages.

The chair of the Knowledge Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan Isakhan Valiyev characterized the Holocaust tragedy as a turning point in the history.

He underlined that Azerbaijani and Jewish nations have similar fates. He highlighted that both nations undergone through genocide according to their ethnicity principle.

He underscored the multiculturalism experience, which had century’s long tradition in Azerbaijan. Isakhan Valiyev said that remembrance of the tragedy of the Holocaust victims every year is a bright example of such multiculturalism experience.

News.Az

News.Az