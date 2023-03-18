Bitcoin climbs above $27,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bitcoin prices surged by more than 10% during the trading session to $27,472, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto.

It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.

