Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin price forecast update for 07-10-2024

  • Economics
  • Share
Bitcoin price forecast update for 07-10-2024

Bitcoin price (BTCUSD) shows sideways trades since morning, settling around 63500.00$, waiting to get positive motive that assist to push the price to resume the bullish trend that targets 64175.00$ followed by 65480.00$ levels as next main stations, reminding you that the continuation of the bullish wave depends on the price stability above 62490.00$, News.Az reports citing Economies .

The expected trading range for today is between 60000.00$ support and 65480.00$ resistance.
News about - Bitcoin price forecast update for 07-10-2024


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      