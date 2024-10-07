Bitcoin price forecast update for 07-10-2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bitcoin price (BTCUSD) shows sideways trades since morning, settling around 63500.00$, waiting to get positive motive that assist to push the price to resume the bullish trend that targets 64175.00$ followed by 65480.00$ levels as next main stations, reminding you that the continuation of the bullish wave depends on the price stability above 62490.00$, News.Az reports citing Economies .

The expected trading range for today is between 60000.00$ support and 65480.00$ resistance.

